Man shot, killed on Northwest Side was suspect in armed robbery, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man who was shot and killed Wednesday on the Northwest Side was the suspect in a robbery.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mardell Street, not far from West Avenue.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the suspect and a 27-year-old man met at a different location for a jewelry transaction.

After the transaction, police said the 27-year-old man entered the suspect’s vehicle to purchase marijuana on Mardell Street.

However, when they arrived, the suspect attempted to rob the man at gunpoint outside of the vehicle, SAPD stated.

The report said the suspect returned to the vehicle and at some point, the 27-year-old man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The suspect was struck by the gunfire, according to SAPD. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

