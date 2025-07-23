Skip to main content
Local News

1 dead in shooting on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Shooting in the 1700 block of Babcock Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot and killed on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Babcock Road, SAPD said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

