1 dead in shooting on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

Published: July 23, 2025 at 3:49 PM

SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot and killed on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Babcock Road, SAPD said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.