Investigation into deadly shooting of Jasper ISD coach remains open one year later, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One year after Jasper High School coach and English teacher Ayden Burt was fatally shot downtown, authorities said the investigation into her death remains open and they are still seeking leads.

Burt, 28, was in San Antonio attending the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Coaching School and Conference. While at Smoke Skybar, Burt was struck by a stray bullet just after midnight on July 23, 2024.

Burt and other coaches gathered at the bar following an event sponsored by the Hispanic TXHSFB Coaches Association.

Police said the bullet was fired from the vicinity of Interstate 37 and hit Burt, who was seated on the bar’s upper level with her back facing the interstate. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The San Antonio Police Department said it has yet to identify a suspect or motive. Since the shooting, the only evidence released was a blurry photo of a vehicle potentially linked to the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be reported by calling 210-224-STOP.

Burt’s alma mater and the coaching community have continued to honor her legacy. At this year’s THSCA convention in San Antonio, the organization announced plans to donate and name a new weight room at Jasper High School in her memory.

Jasper ISD athletic director Kendrick Crumedy highlighted Burt’s dedication to her athletes and passion for powerlifting.

“She absolutely loved kids, loved coaching kids, loved lifting weights, loved the weight room,” Crumedy said. “She was a big-time powerlifter and the head powerlifting coach. “For her family’s name — her grandfather retired from Jasper ISD, her father retired from Jasper ISD — to be on there. It’s going to be huge for our community.”

Joe Martin with the THSCA praised Burt’s character and impact.

“Ayden Burt embodied everything we believe coaching is about — selflessness, passion, a deep commitment to help young people grow — even in her short time as a coach,” Martin said. “She had an incredible impact on her athletes, her school and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

