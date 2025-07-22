Man in critical condition after West Side hit-and-run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near Culebra Road and Memorial Street, not far from St. Mary’s University.

Recommended Videos

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was crossing Culebra Road when he was hit by a white Toyota sedan. The driver fled from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

It was not immediately clear from police if the man was using a crosswalk.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: