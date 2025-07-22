San Marcos police arrest suspect in connection with deadly shooting near Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man wanted for capital murder in connection with a deadly shooting near Texas State University that left two people dead over the weekend has been arrested, according to San Marcos police.

Avery Saul Bowman Jr., 19, is now in custody after San Marcos Police asked the public for help in seeking his whereabouts.

It is not immediately clear from SMPD what led up to Bowman’s arrest. A bond amount was not yet availve from Hays County court records.

Police are still requesting the public’s help to identify a witness who they believe may have video evidence of the altercation, SMPD Chief Stan Standridge said at a news conference on Sunday.

San Marcos police are asking for the public's help in identifying a witness who they believe has video of a fight from Saturday, July 19, 2025. (San Marcos Police Department)

Background

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near San Antonio and Guadalupe streets in downtown San Marcos.

Anthony Barrera, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Alek Pacheco, 20, was taken to a hospital in San Marcos, where he later died.

Both were shot in the head, Standridge said.

A third person suffered a graze wound to the foot while walking along East San Antonio Street. They were taken to a hospital and released a few hours later, Standridge said.

The alleged shooter, Jermiah Jayden Tobias, 19, was taken into custody just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Standridge said. He was booked on two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault, authorities said.

Jermiah Jayden Tobias, 19. (Hays County Jail)

Police believe Pacheco was a bystander known by both Tobias and Bowman, officials confirmed to KSAT.

Confrontation, fight turns deadly

According to Standridge, Barrera, who was dating a married woman, was confronted by the woman’s husband at a bar. The confrontation continued outside onto the sidewalk, near the intersection of East San Antonio and Guadalupe streets.

A fist fight ensued between Barrera and the husband, which was recorded by multiple people, Standridge said.

“During this time, and for reasons that must still be investigated,” a third person punched Barrera several times in the face, Standridge said.

Barrera and the husband continued to fight, Standridge said, when Bowman came up and ripped a necklace off Barrera. When Barrera realized what happened, he stopped fighting the husband and began fighting Bowman.

The two fought for a short period of time, which Standridge estimated to be less than a minute, when “yet another person gets involved and shoots a handgun,” identified by police as Tobias.

Based on evidence, police believe the handgun used in the shooting had an “altered trigger,” allowing for automatic gunfire, Standridge said. An estimated eight rounds were discharged in about two seconds, striking the three victims.

Four people were detained several blocks away, including the husband who was originally fighting Barrera, Standridge said. Police determined the husband would not be charged with a crime or publicly identified.

Standridge said the relationship between the suspects and victims is unclear, but they may have known each other.

“They certainly were not together before this event,” Standridge said. “So the fight occurs, and for whatever reason our suspects decided to get involved in a very violent manner.”

Standridge said police have “no idea” why the suspects intervened in the original fight.

Search and arrest warrants executed

Shortly after the shooting, search and arrest warrants were obtained for the suspects, Standridge said. The Hays County SWAT team searched Tobias’ residence in Redwood, located in Guadalupe County.

Tobias fled the area on foot and was picked up by a family member, Standridge said. The San Marcos Police Department’s crisis negotiations team contacted the family member and was able to successfully negotiate Tobias’ surrender at the Hays County Jail.

Tobias was booked on Saturday. His bond is set at $1,650,000.

Since July 5, Tobias had been out on bond for charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Standridge said.

The investigation is ongoing.

