Search continues for driver involved in I-35 bus crash that killed 4 people; 16 still hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to search for the people responsible for a crash on Interstate 35 that killed four bus passengers and more than a dozen injured.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on I-35’s southbound lanes, just north of Cassin Road.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two of the victims on Friday evening: Rosalio Aguilera, 69, and Jose Guerra, 50.

At this time, the other two victims have yet to be identified.

According to a preliminary SAPD report, a stolen Chevrolet Camaro hit the bus from behind, sending it into the path of an 18-wheeler.

The big rig then collided with the bus and caused it to roll over, SAPD said.

Several of the people on the bus were ejected during the crash, police said. As of Friday morning, officers said 16 of the injured remained in a hospital.

The crash shut down the highway for hours.

Dina Corral and her husband, Gabriel, were inside their home nearby when they found out about the crash through an alert on her cell phone.

“When it said that everybody had to take a detour, I was, like, ‘This was serious,’” Dina Corral said. “I looked out the back window and I didn’t see any trucks going back and forth or any cars or anything.”

Several people who were inside the Camaro, meanwhile, had climbed out of the car and ran away.

Police continued searching for them in the area, including one person who officers said was carrying an AK-47.

“It’s frightening to know, but (I’m) always being safe,” said Raeneisha Toliver, who also lives in the area. “Luckily, I’m not here alone.”

“Somebody’s getting a phone call that their parents didn’t make it, and it just breaks my heart,” Toliver added, reflecting on the people who were killed.

KSAT 12 News confirmed the bus involved in the crash belongs to a Fort Worth company called Transportes Guerra.

A woman who answered the phone there on Friday morning said her brother owned the bus, but she was not able to comment further. She promised that someone else would call back later.

A message posted to the company’s Facebook page, though, said that the bus was on its way from Fort Worth to Mexico at the time of the crash.

In the neighborhood near that crash scene, the Corrals said they won’t rest easy until police make some arrests.

“I hope they catch him,” said Gabriel Corral with his wife, Dina, adding that they plan “to stay alert, vigilant.”

