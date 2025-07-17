Portion of southbound Interstate 35 on Southwest Side closed due to crash Drivers should use a different route, TxDOT says The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side are closed Thursday, July 17, 2025, afternoon due to a crash. (TxDOT) SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side are closed on Thursday afternoon due to a crash.
The southbound lanes of I-35 are closed at Cassin Road, not far from the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Drivers should use an alternative route, according to TxDOT.
Details on the crash are unknown at this time.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
