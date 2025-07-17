Portion of southbound Interstate 35 on Southwest Side closed due to crash

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side are closed Thursday, July 17, 2025, afternoon due to a crash.

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side are closed on Thursday afternoon due to a crash.

The southbound lanes of I-35 are closed at Cassin Road, not far from the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Recommended Videos

Drivers should use an alternative route, according to TxDOT.

Details on the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.