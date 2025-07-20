1 hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting on Saturday in the 5800 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard, where police said they found a vehicle stalled on the road and a female inside with a gunshot wound.

Police said the female may have been in an argument when the shooting happened.

The female was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made in the case.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

