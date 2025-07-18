8 suspects arrested in connection with human trafficking, online prostitution bust, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Eight suspects were arrested in connection with a human trafficking and online prostitution bust in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were taken into custody on Thursday at a hotel with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the San Antonio Police Department and BCSO’s Organized Crime Division, the sheriff’s office said.

The following suspects were charged with solicit prostitution/other payor:

Brennan Foley, 32

Zoheb Kadiwala, 31

Bruce Mann, 61

Paul Inestroza Jr., 23

Joudon Wilder, 34

Marquis Bear, 61

Ian Poll, 22

Alexander Nicholas Perez, 31

BCSO said that multiple guns and drugs were recovered amid the operation.

KSAT has reached out to DPS for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

