City of San Antonio fires IT employee after arrest for alleged sexual assault of child

SAN ANTONIO – A now-former City of San Antonio employee was fired after he was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records and a statement obtained by KSAT Investigates.

According to an arrest warrant, Jose Angel Cazares Jr., 42, sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions beginning in May 2025.

The warrant said that Cazares was captured on a security camera sexually assaulting the child, even as the child attempted to push him away.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Cazares was employed with the City of San Antonio as an information technology (IT) service desk specialist since March 2024.

In a statement to KSAT on Wednesday, the city confirmed that Cazares has since been fired.

Court records indicate that Cazares remains in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

