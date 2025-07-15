Our Lady of the Lake University police officer arrested for DWI, accused of driving erratically downtown, records show

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Our Lady of the Lake University police officer was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a San Antonio police officer witnessed him commit several traffic violations downtown, records show.

Officer Fabian Longoria, 26, was arrested just before 1:30 a.m. following a traffic stop on Interstate 35 at Rogers Avenue.

An SAPD officer on patrol heard a vehicle screech its tires and lose traction on the road. The officer then spotted a vehicle, driven by Longoria, speeding on Brooklyn Avenue, according to police.

Longoria allegedly made an improper turn without using a turn signal, picked up speed while driving on Elm Street and then made a sudden lane change without using a signal at the turnaround under Interstate 37, a blood draw warrant for Longoria states.

After being pulled over, Longoria failed a field sobriety test and showed signs of intoxication, including red, glossy eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants, the warrant states.

Longoria, who declined to provide a breath specimen at the scene, told the arresting officer he had consumed two bottles of beer downtown, according to the warrant.

Longoria was taken into custody, and a warrant was obtained to draw a sample of his blood.

Longoria has worked for the OLLU Police Department since April 2024, after previously working as a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy for four years, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show.

OLLU media relations and police officials did not respond to requests to comment from KSAT sent on Tuesday.

Longoria, who has posted bond and been released from jail, is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 18 in County Court 8.

