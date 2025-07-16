Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with fatal shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday in connection with a deadly 2020 shooting on the North Side.

Fabian Jay Hernandez, 28, was sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Christopher Alderete and 40 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Recommended Videos

The sentences will run concurrently, according to a news release from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

The San Antonio Police Department said Hernandez shot and killed Alderete around 3 a.m. on June 15, 2020, in the 1100 block of West Ridgewood Court.

Hernandez had approached a vehicle that Alderete and a woman were sitting in. According to an arrest warrant, the woman told police that Hernandez asked what Alderete’s name was.

After Alderete shared his name as well as his street name, “Icon,” the warrant said that Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot Alderete in the face.

Alderete was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman exited the car and walked into an alley when she saw Hernandez in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She said Hernandez began shooting at her before he left the area, according to the warrant.

One year after the shooting, authorities arrested another suspect, identified as Venus Flores, in connection with Alderete’s death.

Flores is jailed at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon, court records show.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: