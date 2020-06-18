‘I’m not supposed to be burying my child,’ says mother of San Antonio murder victim

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a 25-year-old man who was shot in the face said she hasn’t been able to wrap her mind around the fact that she’ll soon have to say a final goodbye to her youngest son.

“I’m not supposed to be burying my child. They took my child. He wasn’t ready to go,” said Norma Andrews, the mother of Christopher Alderete, who was fatally shot early Monday morning.

23-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man inside car, police say

Police were called around 3 a.m. for a shooting in progress in an alley in the 1100 block of West Ridgewood Court. Through information provided by police, it was originally reported that Alderete had parked in an alleyway to have sexual relations with a woman.

Andrew disputes what happened.

“They said that he was having relations with a female, but they were just out there talking and ended up falling asleep, you know,” Andrews said.

Christopher Alderete was shot in the face Monday around 3 AM while inside his car. Family said he leaves behind two young children and dreams of becoming a tattoo artist. (Damian Alderete)

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect, Fabian Jay Hernández, 23, approached Alderete’s vehicle and asked for a woman named Brandy. Although no motive is mentioned by investigators, Andrews suspects it was due to jealousy.

“Some kind of love triangle, I guess,” Andrews said. “This guy, (Hernández), wanted a girl that didn’t want him anymore, and (she) wanted to be with my son (so, Hernández) wanted to get rid of my son. I don’t know who Brandy is or who the female in the car was, either.”

Andrews said her son was loved by many because of his encouraging words.

“He had a way with words,” Andrews said.

Gunman sought in fatal shooting on North Side

Alderete leaves behind two children and dreams of showcasing his art.

“He was a singer. He was an artist,” Andrews said. “He left behind two kids, a 5-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. They took away a grandson, a son, you know, a father.”

Andrews said she now clings on to her three other sons for support and the memories and artwork Alderete leaves behind.

Hernández remains in jail on a murder charge in lieu of $260,000 bond.

Andrews said the arrest gives her family peace, yet they fear the healing won’t begin until Hernandez goes on trial.