23-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man inside car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who walked up to a pair inside a vehicle and opened fire on a man, killing him, has been arrested, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Fabian Jay Hernandez, 23, was arrested on a murder charge following the shooting around 3 a.m. Monday in an alley in the 1100 block of West Ridgewood Court, not far from Blanco Road and West Hildebrand, booking records show.

Police said Hernandez walked up to a car that the victim, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Michael Alderete, and a woman were sitting in.

The woman told police that Hernandez asked Alderete if “Brandy” was inside the vehicle and then asked for his name, the affidavit states.

After Alderete gave his name and his street name “Icon,” Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot Alderete once in the face, investigators say. Alderete was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman exited the car and walked into the alley when she saw a white vehicle with Alderete in the driver’s seat. She said Alderete began shooting at her before he left the area, according to the affidavit.

A second witness told police she saw Hernandez fire his handgun at the man, the affidavit states. The witness said the white vehicle they were traveling in was stolen.

Hernandez was arrested Tuesday, booking records show. He also faces a criminal mischief charge and his bond was set at $260,000, according to jail records.