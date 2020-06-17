19-year-old shot 3 times while driving on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital after being shot multiple times while driving on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the 4030 block of East Houston Street, not far from AT&T Parkway and Gembler Road after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to police, another vehicle pulled up to the victim’s car while near AT&T Parkway and Gembler Road and fired several shots, striking the teen three times in the back.

Police said a passenger inside the victim’s vehicle was not injured and did not recognize the suspects.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle fled following the shooting.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.