Gunman sought in fatal shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a gunman following the fatal shooting of a man on the city’s North Side overnight.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of West Ridgewood Court, not far from Blanco Road and West Hildebrand after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, a man and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone pulled up to the pair.

Police said the gunman mentioned the victim’s name shortly before firing one shot, killing him.

The woman from inside the vehicle ran and the gunman started firing, police said. The woman acted shot and fell to the ground despite not actually being hit.

The woman told police that the gunman fled in a white vehicle following the shooting.

Investigators say they are now going through the home of a friend of the victim for clues.

The name of the man killed was not released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not known.