Woman convicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, sentenced to 10 years in prison

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County woman who faced 11 charges in connection with a deadly 2021 multi-vehicle crash learned on Monday that she was convicted and sentenced on only two counts.

On Monday, a jury in the 399th District Court found Shalise Schnitz, 49, guilty on two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. She was sentenced to two 10-year prison sentences, which will be served simultaneously.

Schnitz was accused of starting a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021, in the 24000 block of Blanco Road.

According to KSAT reporting regarding that crash, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was later identified as 32-year-old Andrew Joseph Benavidez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said the deadly crash caused a second crash just north of the original scene. Several others in the second crash were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both crashes shut down Blanco Road in both directions, which is near Camp Bullis.

Among the nine charges Schnitz was acquitted on, according to court records: additional aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, intoxication manslaughter, collision involving injury and collision involving death.

