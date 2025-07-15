Skip to main content
Woman convicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Shalise Schnitz, 49, was found guilty on two of 11 charges

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County woman who faced 11 charges in connection with a deadly 2021 multi-vehicle crash learned on Monday that she was convicted and sentenced on only two counts.

On Monday, a jury in the 399th District Court found Shalise Schnitz, 49, guilty on two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. She was sentenced to two 10-year prison sentences, which will be served simultaneously.

Schnitz was accused of starting a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021, in the 24000 block of Blanco Road.

According to KSAT reporting regarding that crash, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was later identified as 32-year-old Andrew Joseph Benavidez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said the deadly crash caused a second crash just north of the original scene. Several others in the second crash were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both crashes shut down Blanco Road in both directions, which is near Camp Bullis.

Among the nine charges Schnitz was acquitted on, according to court records: additional aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, intoxication manslaughter, collision involving injury and collision involving death.

