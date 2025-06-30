Overwhelmed advocates say immigration court detentions show no signs of slowing

SAN ANTONIO – Weeks of growing concern at San Antonio’s immigration court have culminated in a troubling new trend — more minors are being detained after immigration hearings, according to immigration advocates working on the front lines.

Laura Flores-Dixit, an attorney with American Gateways, said she and her team have witnessed a rise in children being apprehended at the downtown court on Dolorosa Street. The detentions follow case dismissals and often lead to migrants being loaded onto a white transport bus parked outside the courthouse.

“We had not been seeing children being internally apprehended in this way in a very long time,” said Flores-Dixit. “Traditionally, children who had been detained in the past were detained as they entered. They were not children who had been living and flourishing here, enrolled in our schools and integrated into our communities.”

Flores-Dixit, whose organization provides legal assistance to migrants, says daily court appearances are becoming more difficult for those navigating the legal system. Migrants are now facing what she calls “two bad options.”

“In order to follow the laws, they are required to come and present themselves in court, but they recognize that they are putting themselves in the potential danger of being detained,” she said.

While some judges are allowing virtual appearances, the decisions vary widely and are not guaranteed.

Adding to the concern, Flores-Dixit said that more people are now choosing not to appear in court.

“Things aren’t getting better,” she said. “We’re seeing more and more no-shows.”

Once detained, migrants are typically processed at another San Antonio office before being transferred to detention facilities in Pearsall, Dilley or Karnes County.

Despite feeling overwhelmed, Flores-Dixit said her organization remains committed to advocating for due process.

“We are committed to continuing to fight in this struggle and to demand due process for our clients and for our community members,” she said.

A rally and march are expected to take place outside the courthouse at 8 a.m. Tuesday, signaling continued unrest and advocacy around the handling of immigration cases in the region.

