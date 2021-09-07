Authorities ID man killed in far north Bexar County crash

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man who was killed in a crash in far north Bexar County has been identified, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Andrew Joseph Benavidez died of blunt force injuries from the crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 24000 block of Blanco Road.

Deputies said Benavidez’s vehicle veered off into oncoming traffic and crashed with a pickup truck.

Benavidez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. No other injuries among the occupants of the truck were reported.

A witness who was traveling in the area at the time of the crash caused another wreck just north of the scene, according to deputies.

Several others involved in that crash were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Both crashes caused an hours-long road closure as crews worked to clean up the scenes. Traffic heading northbound was diverted at Blanco/W Oak Estates Drive, and southbound traffic was diverted at Blanco Road and Tracy Drive.

