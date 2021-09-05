Clear icon
Man, 87, admits to fatally shooting 83-year-old wife, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says

Man taken to an area hospital for possible mental evaluation following shooting at a home in McQueeney

Cody King, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, KSAT

MCQUEENEY, Texas – An 87-year-old man admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he fatally shot his 83-year-old wife Sunday, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at a home in the 200 block of Admiral Benbow Lane in McQueeney.

Deputies were called around 12:30 p.m. for a shooting in the area, and when they arrived at the home, a man admitted to fatally shooting his wife, a news release said.

Officials found the man’s wife deceased. The man also told authorities that he had turned the gun on himself right after he shot his wife, deputies said.

The man was not physically hurt but he was taken to an area hospital to undergo a possible mental evaluation.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

