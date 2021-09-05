Clear icon
Two teens, infant in serious condition after NW Side crash, police say

The other driver involved was arrested and charged with intoxication assault

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – Two teens and a 9-month-old infant are in serious condition after an overnight two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of Bandera.

Police said the teens and the infant were on Bandera in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, heading southeast, when a 2003 Honda Pilot that was heading northwest made a left turn in front of it, leading to the crash.

The impact made the Chevrolet crash through a chain-link fence and into a large tree, according to officials.

The teens and the infant suffered multiple serious injuries. The driver of the Honda was evaluated and arrested for three counts of intoxication assault, police said.

Further details are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

