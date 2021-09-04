Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into vehicle on SW Side, police say

A motorcyclist is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he crashed into another vehicle on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he crashed into a vehicle on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 6 p.m., Saturday, on Old Sky Harbor Drive.

Police said a vehicle was heading southbound with the motorcycle directly behind it when the driver tried to do a U-turn.

In the process of doing the U-turn, the motorcyclist was unable to stop and ended up crashing into the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital via EMS with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle involved in the crash had three people inside, and the driver was a 22-year-old woman. She is currently being questioned by investigators as they work the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the direct cause of the crash, and no criminal charges have been filed.

