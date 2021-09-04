Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in Northeast Side crash

Driver killed after crashing car into trailer of truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a driver who was killed in a crash on the Northeast Side early Friday morning.

David Rubrecht, 65, died from his injuries while he was being taken from the scene to the Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS, according to the ME.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m., Friday, near the intersection of Toepperwein Road and Loma Azul Street, not far from Interstate 35 and Lookout Road.

According to police, Rubrecht’s silver Ford Fusion was speeding westbound on Toepperwein Road when it slammed into the trailer of a truck.

Police said the truck was coming out of the San Antonio Auto Auction parking lot and was turning eastbound when the crash occurred.

No other injuries were reported.

More on KSAT:

Driver killed after crashing car into trailer of truck, police say