Driver killed after crashing car into trailer of truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead following a vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Toepperwein Road and Loma Azul Street, not far from Interstate 35 and Lookout Road.

According to police, the driver of a silver Ford Fusion was speeding westbound on Toepperwein Road when it slammed into the trailer of a truck.

Police said the truck was coming out of the San Antonio Auto Auction parking lot and was turning eastbound when the crash occurred.

The driver of the car was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, but they died while in route, police said.

The name and age of the person killed have not been released.