Pregnant teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northwest Bexar County, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A pregnant 17-year-old is hospitalized after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said she was shot in the back during an overnight drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened at 11:54 p.m., Friday, in the 11200 block of Dublin Woods in northwest Bexar County.

Family members and neighbors told deputies they heard gunshots coming from the street.

Some of the bullets hit the family’s home and one of them struck the pregnant 17-year-old, who was inside.

The teen was taken to University Hospital in serious but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect and the investigation continues.

