SAPD releases body-cam video in fatal shooting of man who shot at KSAT journalists

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released body-cam footage of the fatal shooting of a man who opened fire on his family and KSAT journalists on the Southwest Side earlier this year.

This footage is released following the police department’s policy change in December 2020, which requires SAPD to release “portions of videos and 911 calls related to critical incidents involving officer-involved shootings or use of force resulting in death of an individual.”

The dramatic video shows KSAT reporter Dillon Collier and photographer Joshua Saunders reporting to officers in the 300 block of Noria that a man had fired shots in their direction. They were first called to the scene for an overnight house fire.

The dramatic video does show the gun exchange between the officer and the suspect involved. Viewer discretion is advised.

The alleged shooter, Eduardo Amezquita, was digging through rubble with a large stick when the news crew arrived at the home. He’s also believed to be part of the family who lives at the burned home.

About 20 minutes after the KSAT news crew arrived, Amezquita emerged from the home with two handguns and shot at Collier, Saunders and the family members, according to a previous KSAT article.

The journalists ran from the scene and the family members took off in an SUV. Amezquita took off on a bicycle and made his way into a home down the street, where he barricaded himself from police.

Officers at the scene then called for SWAT and negotiators to assist in the response. They attempted to make contact with Amezquita for over four hours, having little to no success.

Police said Amezquita eventually made his way to a shed in the backyard as negotiators continued to keep his attention.

Negotiators are heard saying, “people are worried about you, Edward,” and “stop throwing a tantrum” as SWAT teams moved into the home to contain Amezquita to the backyard area.

Officers got to the back of the home, and they said Amezquita was armed with a handgun. Just moments later, an exchange of gunfire is heard in the video, though the scene is blurred.

Police said three officers outside of the home and two officers inside of the home opened fire on Amezquita, who had pointed his firearm toward the house.

As stated in the video, it was unclear who fired first.

Amezquita was pronounced dead at the scene and officers recovered two firearms at the scene.

The investigation continues and further details are limited at this time.

