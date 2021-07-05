Cloudy icon
Investigators working to determine cause of house fire on West Side

Fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. in 200 block of Noria Street

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Noria Street fire image.
Noria Street fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of house fire on the city’s West Side early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Noria Street, not far from Brady Boulevard and Frio City Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames showing the front of the house. Firefighters also had to deal with heavy smoke inside the home, fire officials said.

The fire was put out quickly and without incident. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

Arson and fire investigation teams are now trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.

