Investigators working to determine cause of house fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of house fire on the city’s West Side early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Noria Street, not far from Brady Boulevard and Frio City Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames showing the front of the house. Firefighters also had to deal with heavy smoke inside the home, fire officials said.

The fire was put out quickly and without incident. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

Arson and fire investigation teams are now trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.