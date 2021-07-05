Shootout outside NW Side bar leaves man with gunshot wounds, security guard injured

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what sounds like fireworks of a different kind, a shootout, in the parking lot of a Northwest Side night club.

According to a preliminary report, security guards at the Burnhouse nightclub called police around 2:30 a.m. Monday, asking for help.

It says they reported that they had exchanged gunfire with people in a car in their parking lot, located along Loop 1604 near Lockhill-Selma.

The guards said they saw the person in the car driving recklessly, and that the vehicle had hit one of them.

The report says a second security guard was struck in his bullet-proof vest by one of the rounds that was fired during the shootout.

He also was treated at the scene for an injury to the hand.

Police say after the shootout, the car sped out of the parking lot and headed the wrong way on the highway where it hit another vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The car then turned around and continued on Loop 1604, to the area near Interstate 10.

Ad

Police caught up with the vehicle and found out that a man inside it had suffered gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital and was in critical condition at last check.

Officers detained two other people who were in the car with him.

Police did not say how many of them would face charges.

The report said the case is still under investigation, but that no SAPD officers fired any shots or were hurt.