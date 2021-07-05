Authorities ID 3 men who died in head-on crash on I-35 after truck fled downtown shooting

Three men are dead after an overnight head-on crash on I-35, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men who fled a shooting near a downtown nightclub and drove the wrong way on Interstate 35, fatally crashing head-on into an SUV, have been identified by authorities.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner said Bryan Solis, 19, and Joel Terriquez, 20, were pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday after the white Ford F-150 they were traveling in crashed at the Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 281 interchange.

The truck collided head-on into an SUV driven by 33-year-old Jose Luna, who also died at the scene, the office said.

According to police, the incident began when the men drove off from a shooting near East Martin and North St. Mary’s streets downtown.

They were allegedly firing gunshots toward the V Lounge nightclub, SAPD initially said.

A park police officer tried to stop the Ford F-150 but it headed onto I-35, traveling northbound on the southbound lanes. That’s when the truck struck the SUV head-on, according to police.

Police said one of the men in the truck may have had a gunshot wound.

SAPD said the investigation is ongoing.

