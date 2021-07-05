SAPD: Men were ‘uncooperative and belligerent’ after crashing into Singhs restaurant on St. Mary’s

A man is hospitalized after San Antonio police said he drove his vehicle into Sighs Vietnamese restaurant on N. St. Mary’s Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two men inside a car that crashed into a St. Mary’s Strip restaurant over the weekend were uncooperative with officers at the scene.

Police on Monday morning released more information about the crash, which happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Singhs in the 2800 block of N. St. Mary’s Street.

A car traveling at a high rate of speed plowed into the restaurant after the driver allegedly drove through a stop sign, police initially said.

When officers arrived, two men inside the vehicles, identified as 26-year-olds Joey Rodriguez and Jesus Losoya, “were uncooperative and belligerent,” according to a preliminary report.

Rodriguez, the suspected driver, was transported by ambulance to University Hospital. Police said hospital staff found drugs on him. He was released to the care of a hospital, and he is expected to face charges of driving while intoxicated.

Losoya was treated at the scene and arrested for public intoxication, police said.

The owners of Singhs, a popular Vietnamese restaurant on the strip, have not publicly addressed the incident, but customers on social media have commented on their latest posts, asking how they can help.

An employee at another popular restaurant and bar in the area, Midnight Swim, told KSAT that the area can be worrisome at night with rowdy crowds.

“It’s scary because the amount of pedestrians that are out on the road and the amount of people that have obviously been drinking... it’s very concerning,” bartender Cristina Ortiz said.

