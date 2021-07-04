SAPD: Man hospitalized after crashing vehicle into St. Mary’s strip Vietnamese restaurant

A man is hospitalized after San Antonio police said he drove his vehicle into Singhs Vietnamese restaurant on N. St. Mary’s Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after San Antonio police said he crashed his vehicle into Singhs Vietnamese restaurant on N. St. Mary’s Street overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m., Sunday, on St. Mary’s and E. Russel.

Police said the man was driving at a high rate of speed, drove through a stop sign and then crashed into the restaurant.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Officials said he’ll be evaluated for DWI and multiple charges are pending.

Warning: The video embedded below does contain explicit language.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Teen in critical condition after Southwest Side shooting, police say

SAPD: 3 men stabbed, hospitalized following heated family argument