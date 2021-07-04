SAPD: 3 men stabbed, hospitalized following heated family argument

Three men were stabbed after an argument between family members on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of E. Vestal Place.

Police said the family members got into an argument while they were in the Five Palms area. After arguing for a while, they left and drove to a home on Vestal Place.

That’s when another argument broke out between the family members and knives were pulled, officials said.

Three men were stabbed during the argument, and two of them were found at the home on Vestal, police said.

One of the men was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition and the other was treated at the scene and taken to another area hospital, according to SAPD.

The third man was driven by a family member to Southwest General Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

