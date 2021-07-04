Teen in critical condition after Southwest Side shooting, police say

A teenager is in critical condition after an overnight shooting on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is in critical condition after an overnight shooting on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 2:45 a.m., Sunday, in the 9200 block of Somerset Road.

Police said the 17-year-old teen and an 18-year-old man were outside of an apartment when two men walked up and opened fire.

The teen was shot in the abdomen, according to officials. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The other man was not hit by the gunfire.

Two suspects are still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

