Man stabbed in chest during large fight at sports bar near UTSA, officials say

The suspect is still at large, according to police

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

A man is hospitalized after a fight broke out at a sports bar near the University of Texas at San Antonio overnight, according to San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight outside of a sports bar near the University of Texas at San Antonio overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:05 a.m., Saturday, at the Sand Box bar, located in the 7200 block of UTSA Boulevard.

Police said a large group of people got into a fight in the sports bar’s parking lot when the situation escalated.

Guns were pulled, though no shots were reportedly fired, and one man pulled a knife and stabbed another man in the chest, according to authorities.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said. The man accused of stabbing him got into a grey Chrysler 300 and fled the scene. He is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing and further details are limited at this time.

