2 hospitalized after head-on crash on Southeast Side, police say

Two people are hospitalized and in serious condition after a head-on crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized and in serious condition after a head-on crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 10:18 p.m., Friday, on E. Southcross and Bill Miller Lane.

Police said a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on E. Southcross at a high rate of speed when the driver crossed into the eastbound lane, sideswiped a truck and hit another Honda head-on.

Two people in the Honda Civic were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition, and the driver will be evaluated for DWI, according to officials.

The other driver in the Honda was uninjured.

E. Southcross was shut down for a couple of hours following the crash as crews processed the scene.

More on KSAT: