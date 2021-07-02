Alleged drunken driver formally charged for fatally striking 20-year-old, DA’s office says

Sergio Vasquez, 50, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of Wayne Willett.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been formally charged in the death of a 20-year-old who was struck while crossing a Northeast Side street last year.

Sergio Vasquez was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury for intoxication manslaughter, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

He is accused of striking 20-year-old Wayne Willett on Nov. 29 in the 13400 block of Nacogdoches Road.

San Antonio police initially said that Vasquez was driving a 1993 Ford Econoline van southbound on the road when he ran a red light at the El Charro Street intersection, where Willett was walking

Willett was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died. His family told KSAT that he was on his way to a job interview.

Vasquez was arrested at the scene.

The DA’s office said he “operated a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated and did by reason of such intoxication cause the death of Wayne Willett by accident or mistake by Vasquez failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to take proper and necessary evasive action colliding with Willett and failing to stop at a stop light.”

His case will be prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 226th District Court. His charge of intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony that could carry two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

