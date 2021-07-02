DPS searching for San Antonio man previously convicted of sexual assault

Henry Anthony Taylor, 52, is a high-risk sex offender wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a “high-risk” San Antonio man who was previously convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Henry Anthony Taylor, 52, has been on the run since April 2020, according to DPS. He is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender following his latest prison sentence.

Taylor was convicted in 1993 of raping a 17-year-old girl in Indiana, and was convicted in 2012 of two counts of sexual assault of a 54-year-old woman in Bexar County, DPS said.

He served two concurrent eight-year prison sentences.

DPS is offering an increased reward of $4,000 during July for information leading to the arrest of Taylor, whose last known address is in San Antonio.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has tattoos on his chest and upper right arm, and has scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg.

So far this year, DPS has paid $17,500 in reward money in its Texas 10 Most Wanted Program, which is aimed at capturing high-risk offenders.

To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477); visit the DPS website, select the fugitive and click on the link under the photo; or go to Texas 10 Most Wanted Facebook page and click the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

