Victim uncooperative after being found shot in leg on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg Friday morning was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Ricardo Street, not far from Cupples Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers, saying only that he had problems with the suspect in the past, but would not identify who he was. He also would not say where the suspect went, or even if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle. He gave no description of the suspect.

SAPD said they also have not yet found a crime scene, so they do not know exactly where the shooting occurred.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.