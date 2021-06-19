Crime Stoppers ask for public’s help in finding man wanted for protective order violations

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them arrest a man wanted for violating his protective order multiple times.

Ryan Lee Vidaurri, 26, is wanted on several warrants, including assault bodily injury and assault family - choking/strangulation.

According to the Crime Stoppers website, the victim in the case is in fear of Vidaurri.

Vidaurri is described as 5′10, 210 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call 210-224-STOP (7867).

