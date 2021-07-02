Man, woman charged in crash that killed 80-year-old man, paralyzed toddler

Records show charges were filed Monday against Daniel Tellez, 24, and Selena Hernandez, 20, in a fatal Southeast Side crash.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have now been indicted in connection with a crash on the Southeast Side that killed an 80-year-old man and severely injured a toddler.

A Bexar County grand jury indicted Daniel Telles and Selena Hernandez with assault causing serious bodily injury by omission to a child. Additionally, Telles was indicted on one count of manslaughter.

On March 31, Telles was driving nearly 90 miles per hour down Rigsby Avenue near Covington Road when he slammed into a car driven by Antonio Arismendez Martinez, 80, who died of his injuries, according to an arrest affidavit. The speed limit near that intersection is 40 miles per hour.

Telles’ car was occupied by three passengers, including Hernandez and her two-year-old daughter, Mariah Benavidez.

As a result of the crash, the toddler suffered several spinal fractures and now is paralyzed on one side of her body, according to the affidavit.

Martinez’ loved ones created a makeshift memorial at the spot he was killed.

Ad

Read more:

Memorial erected at crash site where man was killed, toddler injured

Man, woman face charges stemming from deadly Southeast Side crash