Memorial erected at crash site where man was killed, toddler injured

People have left flowers and a cross at the site of the crash in honor of Antonio Martinez, 80, who was killed.

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial has been set up at the site where a man was killed and a toddler was severely injured last week in a crash that San Antonio police say was related to racing.

People have left flowers and a cross alongside Rigsby Avenue, right outside Comanche County Park, #3.

Flowers decorate the site where Antonio Martinez, 80, was killed and a two-year-old girl injured. (KSAT 12 News)

Antonio Arismendez Martinez, 80, was killed in the crash last Wednesday evening.

Police arrested Daniel Tellez, 24, Monday on charges of manslaughter and injury to a child.

Records show charges were filed Monday against Daniel Tellez, 24, and Selena Hernandez, 20, in a fatal Southeast Side crash. (KSAT)

The latter charge has to do with a two-year-old girl who was a passenger in Tellez’s car and now is partially paralyzed.

The toddler’s mother, Selena Hernandez, 20, also is facing a charge of endangering a child for not placing her in a child safety seat, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit says Tellez was racing at the time of the crash.

It says surveillance cameras in the area captured his car traveling more than 80 miles per hour in the 40 miles per hour zone.

Police say his car T-boned Martinez’s vehicle as he attempted to turn onto Rigsby Avenue from Covington Road.

The affidavit says the impact caused Martinez’s driver-side door to collapse inward more than two feet.

Scorch marks show the spot where Daniel Tellez's car burst into flames in a crash that San Antonio police say he caused by racing. (KSAT 12 News)

After the crash, Tellez’s car burst into flames.

The scorch marks are still apparent on the grass just feet from the memorial that people have set up in Martinez’s memory.

Witnesses told police that none of the adults in Tellez’s car attempted to pull the child from the burning vehicle.

A bystander had to rescue her.

Tellez, Hernandez and another adult in the car all suffered injuries in the crash but were able to exit the car on their own, the affidavit says.

