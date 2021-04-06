Man, woman face charges stemming from deadly Southeast Side crash

Records show charges were filed Monday against Daniel Tellez, 24, and Selena Hernandez, 20, in a fatal Southeast Side crash.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are facing charges stemming from a crash on the Southeast side that killed an 80-year-old man and severely injured a toddler.

Records show charges were filed Monday against Daniel Tellez, 24, and Selena Hernandez, 20.

They stem from a crash March 31 on Rigsby Avenue near Covington Road.

An arrested warrant affidavit says surveillance video shows Tellez was traveling at nearly 90 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone moment before the crash.

It says his car slammed into one driven by Antonio Arismendez Martinez as he turned onto Rigsby from Covington Road.

The impact caused his driver-side door to cave in more than two feet.

Martinez was killed in the crash.

The affidavit said Tellez, who had no drivers license, had three passengers in his car, including Hernandez and her two-year-old daughter, Mariah Benavidez.

Tellez’s car caught fire as a result of the crash.

Witnesses told police that none of the adults in his car tried to rescue the toddler.

Ad

They say bystanders had to step in and save her.

According to the affidavit, the two year old suffered several spinal fractures and now is paralyzed on one side of her body.

Tellez, Hernandez and the third passenger also were treated for injuries they suffered in the crash.