Man dead, woman in critical condition after crashing vehicle into tree, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and his female passenger is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 11200 block of Applewhite Road.

Police said the driver, a man in his late teens, early 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger, also in her late teens, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Speed was a factor in the crash and there were no witnesses, according to officials.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

