Woman hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Saturday night in the 2600 block of SW Military Drive.

Police said a red Mustang was seen weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a silver vehicle.

A third vehicle was also hit from behind, but police said it’s unclear which vehicle struck it.

A woman who was the passenger in the Mustang was injured and taken to a local hospital, police said. Her injuries were deemed non-life threatening and no other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Mustang, a man, could be facing an intoxication assault charge, pending further investigation.

