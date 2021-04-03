3 arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase, Castle Hills police say

Three people are now in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase, according to Castle Hills police.

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m., Saturday, on Basse Road and Neer Avenue.

Police said they were on a routine traffic stop on Blanco Road and Loop 410 when the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed chase for about 20 minutes.

The driver was on 410 and exited West Avenue, reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour, according to officials.

The driver then got on General Kruger and drove down an alley, before getting on Olympia, where two women got out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said the driver continued to flee from officers and got back onto Basse Road. Authorities were able to catch up to him on Neer Avenue and that’s where he was arrested.

The two women that exited the vehicle were also taken into custody.

Charges are still pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

