SAPD investigating apparent road rage shooting on city’s North Side

San Antonio police are investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city’s North Side. According to a preliminary police report, a man told officers that he was traveling on Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road around 11 a.m. when he honked at a driver for driving erratic and almost causing an accident.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting Friday on the city’s North Side.

According to a preliminary police report, a man told officers that he was traveling on Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road around 11 a.m. when he honked at a driver for driving erratic and almost causing an accident.

Moments later, the man heard his driver’s window shatter and pulled over in the 1600 block of Babcock Road to investigate.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The other driver didn’t stop.

Also on KSAT.com: