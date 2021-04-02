photo
73º

Local News

SAPD investigating apparent road rage shooting on city’s North Side

Motorist’s car window shattered moments after he honked at another driver on Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road, SAPD says

David Ibañez
, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: 
SAPD
,
Crime
San Antonio police are investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city’s North Side. According to a preliminary police report, a man told officers that he was traveling on Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road around 11 a.m. when he honked at a driver for driving erratic and almost causing an accident. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting Friday on the city’s North Side.

According to a preliminary police report, a man told officers that he was traveling on Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road around 11 a.m. when he honked at a driver for driving erratic and almost causing an accident.

Moments later, the man heard his driver’s window shatter and pulled over in the 1600 block of Babcock Road to investigate.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The other driver didn’t stop.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: