BCSO: Man hit, killed by vehicle while walking on Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Loop 1604 early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Loop 1604 West near Campbellton Road, just south of San Antonio.

According to deputies, the victim was walking westbound on Loop 1604 when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The man later died after being placed in an ambulance.

At this time, it is unclear why the man was on the highway, or if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed as emergency crews work. Traffic has since been routed to the access road.

