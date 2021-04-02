3 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash, vehicle rollover on I-35, police say

Three people were taken to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash and vehicle rollover on Interstate 35 early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were taken to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash and vehicle rollover on Interstate 35 early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on I-35 North between Starlight Terrace and Weidner Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a man and a woman were on a motorcycle and wrecked after they were rear-ended on the highway. That’s when, police say, the driver of a white truck tried to assist the motorcyclists but didn’t see a Mazda on the road and collided, running both vehicles off the highway.

Police said the Mazda rolled over onto the access road. The motorcyclists and the driver of the Mazda were all transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with minor injuries.

SAPD said the vehicle that originally hit the motorcycle sped off. They later received a call about someone involved in the accident at a nearby convenience store, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.