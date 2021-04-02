San Antonio police seeking 2 aggravated assault suspects

San Antonio police are searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

San Antonio police are searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened March 14 at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 2600 block of North Pan Am Expressway in San Antonio.

Two unknown suspects confronted the victim, a 24-year-old man, as he sat in a car in the drive-thru.

One of the suspects fired six gunshots at the rear of the victim’s vehicle, hitting him once, according to officials. The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspects then fled eastbound on Dignowity Avenue in a grey four-door sedan, with a black hubcap on the front left tire, police said.

Both of the suspects are described as having medium builds, between 20-25 years of age and were last seen wearing black hoodies and sweatpants.

If you have any information on the incident, call SA police at 210-207-7579.

More on KSAT:

Woman indicted for intoxication manslaughter in 2019 fatal crash