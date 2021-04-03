Woman hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler on Southwest Side, police say

A woman is hospitalized and in critical condition after a crash involving four vehicles and an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized and in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on I-35 and Zarzamora Street.

Police said the 18-wheeler and two sedans were traveling westbound on I-35 when one of the drivers of the sedans, a woman, in her late 40s or early 50s, lost control of her vehicle.

The driver then struck the end of the 18-wheeler, according to officials.

In doing so, the driver then left the main lanes of I-35 and went onto an access road, striking another vehicle and resulting in the crash.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. No other life-threatening injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Man dies from gunshot wound after being found in McDonald’s drive-thru, police say

Ad

3 arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase, Castle Hills police say